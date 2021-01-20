Short Interest in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Rises By 15.5%

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,730,000 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the December 15th total of 3,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 549,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Shares of EchoStar stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,714. EchoStar has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $42.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.09 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Get EchoStar alerts:

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.36. EchoStar had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $473.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that EchoStar will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SATS. Hound Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 16.7% during the third quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 3,060,496 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,176,000 after purchasing an additional 439,053 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 99.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 323,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after purchasing an additional 161,088 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 29.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 469,327 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after purchasing an additional 106,698 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 17.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 346,796 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,582,000 after purchasing an additional 52,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 1,261.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 41,869 shares in the last quarter. 42.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses, and satellite services; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical and government enterprises, as well as consumers.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.