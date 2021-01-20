Short Interest in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Expands By 15.8%

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,910,000 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the December 15th total of 4,240,000 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

DK traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $20.24. The company had a trading volume of 14,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,363. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 2.19. Delek US has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $31.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.60.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Delek US will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William J. Finnerty sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $47,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard J. Marcogliese bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.92 per share, for a total transaction of $186,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,642.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Delek US by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 423,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,801,000 after purchasing an additional 176,084 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Delek US by 1.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Delek US by 89.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 130,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 61,423 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Delek US by 81.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 95,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 42,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Delek US by 17.0% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 175,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 25,461 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DK. Wells Fargo & Company raised Delek US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Delek US from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Delek US from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet cut Delek US from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Delek US from $20.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.43.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

