Short Interest in Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Drops By 14.8%

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 860,200 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the December 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 632,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

NASDAQ:TACO opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Del Taco Restaurants has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $10.43. The company has a market cap of $382.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.99.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TACO. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Del Taco Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

In related news, Director Ari B. Levy purchased 30,000 shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.39 per share, for a total transaction of $221,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 444,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,451.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ari B. Levy purchased 15,000 shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $114,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 444,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,735.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 143,152 shares of company stock worth $1,062,233. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 454.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of October 15, 2020, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states.

