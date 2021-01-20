Short Interest in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Increases By 18.1%

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,160,000 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the December 15th total of 4,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

DRI traded up $3.04 on Tuesday, reaching $124.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,120,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,066. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $128.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.18 and its 200 day moving average is $108.45.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.28%.

In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total value of $95,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180 shares in the company, valued at $17,112.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,800 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total value of $332,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at $817,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $726,897. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DRI. Raymond James boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $103.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.65.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Read More: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.