Short Interest in Cynata Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYNF) Decreases By 16.7%

Cynata Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYNF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Cynata Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Cynata Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.57.

Get Cynata Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cynata Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Cynata Therapeutics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes a proprietary mesenchymal stem cell technology under the Cymerus brand for human therapeutic use in Australia. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate is CYP-001, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of graft versus host disease.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Cynata Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cynata Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.