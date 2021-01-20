Short Interest in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Increases By 16.4%

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,390,000 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the December 15th total of 4,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 951,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CUZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cousins Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cousins Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

CUZ stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.13. 6,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,333. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.64. Cousins Properties has a 1-year low of $21.15 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.48). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 7.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after buying an additional 71,807 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 724,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,608,000 after buying an additional 46,960 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 248,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,053,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,428,000 after purchasing an additional 152,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $895,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.