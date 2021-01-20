Short Interest in Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Decreases By 16.3%

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the December 15th total of 76,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 127.2 days.

Shares of CNSWF stock opened at $1,287.36 on Wednesday. Constellation Software has a one year low of $746.28 and a one year high of $1,387.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,283.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,188.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 85.65% and a net margin of 9.91%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNSWF shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. CIBC raised their target price on Constellation Software from $1,750.00 to $1,865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Constellation Software from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

