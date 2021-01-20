Short Interest in Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Decreases By 17.1%

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the December 15th total of 59,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 57,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

In other Civeo news, CEO Bradley J. Dodson sold 8,333 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $129,661.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Allan Schoening sold 77,821 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $80,155.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 245,471 shares in the company, valued at $252,835.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Generation Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Civeo by 22.6% in the third quarter. New Generation Advisors LLC now owns 4,563,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 840,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Civeo by 103.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 105,892 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Civeo by 4.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 571,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 25,034 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo in the third quarter valued at $32,000.

CVEO stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.50. 12 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,514. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Civeo has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $18.63. The company has a market cap of $248.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 4.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.03 and its 200-day moving average is $11.04.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.96. Civeo had a negative net margin of 30.10% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $142.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Civeo will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

