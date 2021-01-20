Short Interest in Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Declines By 15.0%

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the December 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.0 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LDSVF. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of LDSVF stock opened at $9,602.31 on Wednesday. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a 1 year low of $6,428.00 and a 1 year high of $9,880.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9,348.74 and its 200-day moving average is $8,536.80.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & SprÃ¼ngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Pangburn's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, and KÃ¼fferle brands. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as through its approximately 500 shops.

