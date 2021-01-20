Short Interest in China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:CMLLF) Increases By 23.4%

China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:CMLLF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,984,100 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the December 15th total of 1,607,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CMLLF remained flat at $$0.39 during trading on Tuesday. China Maple Leaf Educational Systems has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.39.
About China Maple Leaf Educational Systems
