Short Interest in China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:CMLLF) Increases By 23.4%

China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:CMLLF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,984,100 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the December 15th total of 1,607,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMLLF remained flat at $$0.39 during trading on Tuesday. China Maple Leaf Educational Systems has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.39.

About China Maple Leaf Educational Systems

China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates bilingual private schools and preschools in the People's Republic of China and Southeast Asia. The company also offers dual-diploma curriculum, such as British Columbia curriculum and Chinese curriculum; and bilingual education services under the Canadian International School and Kingsley International School names.

