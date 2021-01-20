Short Interest in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Grows By 15.7%

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,950,000 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the December 15th total of 8,600,000 shares. Approximately 9.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Chico’s FAS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 82,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 17,037 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 18,832 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 22,740 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 28,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,051,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 36,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.05. 44,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,914,273. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.55. Chico’s FAS has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.38.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $351.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.73 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

