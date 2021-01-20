Short Interest in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Increases By 16.8%

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,570,000 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the December 15th total of 29,600,000 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:BB opened at $12.35 on Wednesday. BlackBerry has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $12.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $224.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.72 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 86.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackBerry news, CEO John S. Chen sold 558,003 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total transaction of $2,605,874.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,783,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,007,501.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 55.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,185,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,086 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,420,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,699,000 after purchasing an additional 38,627 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,922,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,826,000 after purchasing an additional 406,952 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,795,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 10,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,457,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,000 after purchasing an additional 30,670 shares in the last quarter. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on BlackBerry from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.39.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

