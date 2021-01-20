Short Interest in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Expands By 16.6%

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the December 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 269,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Shares of AVNS stock opened at $47.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.21, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.77. Avanos Medical has a twelve month low of $19.46 and a twelve month high of $50.00.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.87 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Avanos Medical will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Avanos Medical by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,380,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,308,000 after acquiring an additional 27,085 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 5.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,057,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,335,000 after purchasing an additional 104,925 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Avanos Medical by 76.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 501,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,732,000 after buying an additional 217,738 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 213,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after buying an additional 12,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Avanos Medical by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Its product portfolio includes digestive health products, including enteral feeding tubes and solutions; respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and oral care kits; and acute pain products comprising surgical pain pumps, and cold and compression therapy systems, as well as interventional pain management solutions that include minimally invasive interventional pain therapies.

