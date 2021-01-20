Short Interest in Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Grows By 15.6%

Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the December 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:ARGTF opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. Artemis Gold has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $5.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.85.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARGTF. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Artemis Gold in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Artemis Gold in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company's asset portfolio includes a 39% strategic stake in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focuses on acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Bulgaria.

