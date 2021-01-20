Short Interest in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Increases By 20.0%

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 621,100 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 517,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 190,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARCB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Stephens raised ArcBest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist upped their price objective on ArcBest from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.15.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Newcity sold 9,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $411,168.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,151,512. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in ArcBest by 69.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 29,805 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ArcBest by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,011,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,416,000 after acquiring an additional 14,185 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in ArcBest in the second quarter valued at $302,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 139.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the third quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $47.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. ArcBest has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $49.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.75.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $794.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.43 million. On average, research analysts expect that ArcBest will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

