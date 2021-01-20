Short Interest in Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Increases By 24.6%

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the December 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 817,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Anglo American stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $18.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,985. The company has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.79. Anglo American has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $19.45.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.