Short Interest in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Increases By 19.0%

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,380,000 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the December 15th total of 4,520,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

NYSE:ABB opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. ABB has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $30.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ABB will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of ABB from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Sunday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, November 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in ABB by 4.7% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 9,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in ABB by 3.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in ABB by 10.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in ABB by 2.6% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in ABB by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. 4.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.