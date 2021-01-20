Short Interest in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Expands By 25.7%

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the December 15th total of 835,400 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 741,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 34.5% during the third quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 7,975,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,581 shares during the period. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd acquired a new stake in 360 DigiTech during the third quarter worth about $18,837,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 13.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,210,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,449,000 after acquiring an additional 144,093 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 3.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,061,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,447,000 after acquiring an additional 37,295 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 355.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 823,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,836,000 after acquiring an additional 642,865 shares during the period. 39.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

360 DigiTech stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.76. 2,314,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,560. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.71. 360 DigiTech has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $18.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.46.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.56 by $2.78. The firm had revenue of $545.47 million for the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 21.69%. Equities research analysts expect that 360 DigiTech will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

QFIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on 360 DigiTech in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.35.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

