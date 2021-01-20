Shoprite (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Upgraded to “Neutral” by The Goldman Sachs Group

Shoprite (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

SRGHY opened at $9.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.89. Shoprite has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $9.59.

Shoprite Company Profile

Shoprite Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the food retailing business in South Africa and other African countries. The company operates through four segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other Operating segments. It also offers clothing, general merchandise, cosmetic, and liquor products; furniture, bedding, loose carpeting, home entertainment, and floor covering products; and liquors, electrical and household appliances, and soft furnishings.

