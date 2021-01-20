Shone Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Shone Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF makes up about 1.2% of Shone Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Shone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 278.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 762,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,458,000 after acquiring an additional 561,009 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 53.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,379,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,258,000 after purchasing an additional 482,643 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,226,000. 55I LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 191.9% in the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 428,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,572,000 after purchasing an additional 281,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 19.1% in the third quarter. Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV now owns 983,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,163,000 after purchasing an additional 157,407 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $92.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.72. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.05 and a one year high of $92.97.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

