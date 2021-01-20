Shone Asset Management LLC Buys 63,393 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Shone Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 300.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,393 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 4.1% of Shone Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Shone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sabal Trust CO acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,454.6% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after buying an additional 60,426 shares in the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 303.6% in the fourth quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 32,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 150.8% in the fourth quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $63.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.79. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.21 and a fifty-two week high of $64.79.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.