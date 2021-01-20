Shone Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Shone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $53.45 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $53.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.89.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.