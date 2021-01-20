Shires Income (SHRS.L) (LON:SHRS) Shares Gap Up to $245.50

Shares of Shires Income (SHRS.L) (LON:SHRS) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $245.50, but opened at $258.00. Shires Income (SHRS.L) shares last traded at $250.00, with a volume of 41,379 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 243.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 223.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £78.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.97.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Shires Income (SHRS.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 104.35%.

Shires Income PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

