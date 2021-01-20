Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Short Interest Update

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,000 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the December 15th total of 107,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America upgraded Shinhan Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $561,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,226,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $643,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 14.9% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 9.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHG traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,901. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.21. Shinhan Financial Group has a 12-month low of $17.09 and a 12-month high of $35.74. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Shinhan Financial Group will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Banking Services, Credit Card Services, Securities Brokerage Services, Life Insurance Services, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

