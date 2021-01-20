SHIELD Trading 0.6% Higher This Week (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $180,152.79 and approximately $7.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,119.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,331.25 or 0.03790656 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $147.95 or 0.00421268 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.64 or 0.01411311 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.84 or 0.00563326 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $152.06 or 0.00432977 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003787 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.25 or 0.00271217 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00021950 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh

SHIELD Coin Trading

SHIELD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

