Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Shares Up 10.3%

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) shares shot up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.28 and last traded at $49.84. 111,370 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 168,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.20.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STTK. Cowen began coverage on Shattuck Labs in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Shattuck Labs in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Shattuck Labs in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Shattuck Labs in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Shattuck Labs in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.42.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer. It also holds a collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals to develop SL-279252 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphoma.

