Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) will report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. Sharps Compliance also posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sharps Compliance.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SMED shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Sharps Compliance from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.85.

NASDAQ SMED opened at $11.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.72. The company has a market capitalization of $189.92 million and a P/E ratio of 164.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Sharps Compliance has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $11.61.

In related news, Director John W. Dalton sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $74,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 928,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,614,976.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Dalton sold 13,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $127,724.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 922,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,614,636.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMED. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Sharps Compliance by 178.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 23,785 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the second quarter worth approximately $270,000. 42.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

