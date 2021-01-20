SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 20,571 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 7,329 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 272,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 97,011 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 123,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 27,768 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,293,000 after acquiring an additional 572,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

NASDAQ FULT opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.16. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $17.48.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.41%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FULT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Fulton Financial Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.