SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,487 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.2% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Visa by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Visa by 251.6% during the third quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 12,367 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 8,850 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 3.8% during the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 5,147 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 5.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,454 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $110,874,000 after buying an additional 29,158 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of Visa by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 155,929 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,107,000 after buying an additional 8,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $201.80. 522,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,832,194. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $220.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.89.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.07.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

