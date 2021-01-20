SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Purchases 354 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,417 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 56.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sidney Taurel purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.75 per share, for a total transaction of $553,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,189,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.74 per share, with a total value of $161,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $728,106.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 13,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,946. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBM traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $128.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,787,200. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.44. The company has a market cap of $114.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $90.56 and a 12 month high of $158.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58. The business had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.06.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

