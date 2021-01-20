SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $1.69 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,413.3% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000.

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.92. The stock had a trading volume of 8,649,825 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.06.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.