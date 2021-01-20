Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) will report earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sesen Bio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.10). Sesen Bio reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sesen Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.23). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sesen Bio.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $11.24 million for the quarter.

SESN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Sesen Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of Sesen Bio stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.63. 189,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,177,616. The stock has a market cap of $210.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.17. Sesen Bio has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $1.82.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SESN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 17,732.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,303,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,447 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sesen Bio during the third quarter worth $571,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 1,550.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 195,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 183,553 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 525.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 131,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 110,671 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 74.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 109,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 46,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a systemically-administered product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of EpCAM-positive solid tumors.

