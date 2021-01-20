ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Columbus Circle Investors

Columbus Circle Investors decreased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,081 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises approximately 1.4% of Columbus Circle Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in ServiceNow were worth $32,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 0.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,378,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,153,763,000 after purchasing an additional 21,588 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 17.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,876,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $909,944,000 after purchasing an additional 278,285 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 905,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $439,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 351.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 806,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,765,000 after purchasing an additional 627,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 623,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $302,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised ServiceNow from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $652.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ServiceNow from $565.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $541.57.

NOW stock opened at $519.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $238.93 and a 52-week high of $566.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $535.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $487.56. The company has a market capitalization of $101.34 billion, a PE ratio of 147.14, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 38,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.23, for a total value of $20,312,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,772.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,150 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.21, for a total value of $574,091.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,909.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,175 shares of company stock worth $31,883,815 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.