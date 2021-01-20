Sernova Corp. (SVA.V) (CVE:SVA) Shares Gap Up to $1.24

Sernova Corp. (SVA.V) (CVE:SVA) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.24, but opened at $1.75. Sernova Corp. (SVA.V) shares last traded at $1.97, with a volume of 4,782,678 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.35. The firm has a market cap of C$383.20 million and a P/E ratio of -61.33.

Sernova Corp. (SVA.V) Company Profile (CVE:SVA)

Sernova Corp., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercializing of its proprietary Cell Pouch System and associated technologies, including the cell pouch and systemic and/or locally immune protected therapeutic cells and tissues. Its Cell Pouch system is a medical device designed to create a vascularized tissue environment for the transplantation and engraftment of therapeutic cells or tissues for the treatment of diabetes, hemophilia, hypothyroid disease, and other severe chronic diseases.

