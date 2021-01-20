Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Inc (LON:SEQI) Announces GBX 1.56 Dividend

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Inc (LON:SEQI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.56 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of SEQI opened at GBX 109.19 ($1.43) on Wednesday. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of GBX 74.60 ($0.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 117.60 ($1.54). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 107.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 106.48.
Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Company Profile
