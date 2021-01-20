Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Inc (LON:SEQI) Announces GBX 1.56 Dividend

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Inc (LON:SEQI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.56 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of SEQI opened at GBX 109.19 ($1.43) on Wednesday. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of GBX 74.60 ($0.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 117.60 ($1.54). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 107.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 106.48.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Company Profile

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

