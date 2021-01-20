Sequent Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sequent Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 61.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,831 shares during the period. Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.95 on Tuesday, reaching $48.84. The stock had a trading volume of 813,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,853,270. The company has a market cap of $206.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.69. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $69.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.