Sequent Asset Management LLC Has $526,000 Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sequent Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,368 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in Microsoft by 588.2% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Microsoft from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $245.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.71.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at $173,264,952.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $216.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $217.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

