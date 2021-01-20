Sentinel Chain (SENC) One Day Volume Tops $9,940.00

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. During the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. Sentinel Chain has a market capitalization of $159,596.12 and approximately $9,940.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00060705 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.40 or 0.00536508 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005712 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00044313 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,364.69 or 0.03907002 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00016476 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00013045 BTC.

Sentinel Chain is a token. It was first traded on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . Sentinel Chain’s official website is www.sentinel-chain.org . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Sentinel Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

