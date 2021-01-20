Sensyne Health (LON:SENS) Shares Gap Up to $159.00

Sensyne Health PLC (LON:SENS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $159.00, but opened at $167.50. Sensyne Health shares last traded at $157.50, with a volume of 160,247 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.40) target price on shares of Sensyne Health in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of £249.76 million and a PE ratio of -9.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 124.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 87.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81.

Sensyne Health plc is a healthcare technology company that creates value from accelerating the discovery and development of new medicines and improving patient care through the analysis of real-world evidence from large databases of anonymised patient data in collaboration with NHS Trusts. These anonymised patient data are ethically sourced in that any analysis of anonymised patient data (and hence the Company’s access to it) must be pre-approved for each programme on a case-by-case basis by the relevant NHS Trusts.

