Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I’s (OTCMKTS:SNRHU) Quiet Period Will Expire on January 20th

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I’s (OTCMKTS:SNRHU) quiet period will end on Wednesday, January 20th. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I had issued 36,000,000 shares in its IPO on December 11th. The total size of the offering was $360,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

SNRHU opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $10.90.

About Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I

There is no company description available for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp I.

