Semux Trading 35.7% Lower This Week (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. Over the last seven days, Semux has traded 35.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Semux token can now be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Semux has a total market capitalization of $139,936.69 and approximately $4,585.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007873 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00007982 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002554 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001247 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002421 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Semux Token Profile

Semux (CRYPTO:SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 tokens. Semux’s official website is www.semux.org . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Semux Token Trading

Semux can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

