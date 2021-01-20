Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Short Interest Update

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 760,500 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the December 15th total of 651,800 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 251,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $68.49 on Wednesday. Selective Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $37.05 and a 12-month high of $70.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $768.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.47 million. Equities research analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIGI. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 105.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SIGI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Selective Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

