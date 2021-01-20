SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $15.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SEGRO plc is a real estate investment trust. The company is an owner, manager and developer of warehouses and light industrial property. It operates primarily in UK and Europe. SEGRO plc is headquatered in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SEGXF. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SEGRO from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of SEGRO from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEGRO presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEGXF opened at $13.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.39. SEGRO has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.46.

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

