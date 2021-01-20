SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.72% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SEGRO plc is a real estate investment trust. The company is an owner, manager and developer of warehouses and light industrial property. It operates primarily in UK and Europe. SEGRO plc is headquatered in London, United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Peel Hunt raised SEGRO from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEGXF opened at $13.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.39. SEGRO has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $14.46.

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

