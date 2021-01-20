SEEEN plc (SEEN.L) (LON:SEEN) Trading 3.2% Higher

SEEEN plc (SEEN.L) (LON:SEEN) shares traded up 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 32 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 32 ($0.42). 10,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 38,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31 ($0.41).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 30.84.

About SEEEN plc (SEEN.L) (LON:SEEN)

SEEEN plc operates a social platform for sharing video micro-moments worldwide. Its services include advertising, ecommerce, digital licensing, content syndication, and promotion. SEEEN plc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

