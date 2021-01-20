Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the lowest is $1.06. Seagate Technology posted earnings of $1.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $5.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $6.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STX shares. Cowen upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.18.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $61.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.47. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $66.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 8,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $522,795.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 1,414,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $86,570,460.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,679,378 shares of company stock valued at $284,719,242. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 159.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 461.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

