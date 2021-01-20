SDI Group plc (SDI.L) (LON:SDI) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $111.69

SDI Group plc (SDI.L) (LON:SDI)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.69 and traded as high as $122.00. SDI Group plc (SDI.L) shares last traded at $120.50, with a volume of 96,764 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 114.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 78.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £117.62 million and a P/E ratio of 37.46.

In other news, insider David Tilston sold 17,000 shares of SDI Group plc (SDI.L) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.33), for a total value of £17,340 ($22,654.82).

SDI Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures scientific and technology products based on digital imaging in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company offers sensitive cameras for life science and industrial applications under the Atik Camera brand name; cameras for art conservation Opus Instruments brand name; and cameras that have applications in astronomy, life sciences, and flat panel inspection under the Quantum Scientific Imaging brand name.

