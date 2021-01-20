ScoZinc Mining Ltd. (SZM.V) (CVE:SZM) Shares Gap Down to $0.73

ScoZinc Mining Ltd. (SZM.V) (CVE:SZM)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.73, but opened at $0.67. ScoZinc Mining Ltd. (SZM.V) shares last traded at $0.67, with a volume of 1,500 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of C$9.44 million and a P/E ratio of -5.28.

ScoZinc Mining Ltd. (SZM.V) (CVE:SZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

ScoZinc Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for zinc and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the ScoZinc project located in Nova Scotia. The company was formerly known as Selwyn Resources Ltd. and changed its name to ScoZinc Mining Ltd.

