ScoZinc Mining Ltd. (SZM.V) (CVE:SZM) Shares Gap Down to $0.73

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2021 // Comments off

ScoZinc Mining Ltd. (SZM.V) (CVE:SZM)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.73, but opened at $0.67. ScoZinc Mining Ltd. (SZM.V) shares last traded at $0.67, with a volume of 1,500 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of C$9.44 million and a P/E ratio of -5.28.

ScoZinc Mining Ltd. (SZM.V) (CVE:SZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About ScoZinc Mining Ltd. (SZM.V) (CVE:SZM)

ScoZinc Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for zinc and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the ScoZinc project located in Nova Scotia. The company was formerly known as Selwyn Resources Ltd. and changed its name to ScoZinc Mining Ltd.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for ScoZinc Mining Ltd. (SZM.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScoZinc Mining Ltd. (SZM.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.