Scotiabank Boosts Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) Price Target to C$6.00

Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) had its target price upped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$2.50 to C$6.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WCP. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$5.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$3.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$3.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.42.

WCP traded up C$0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$5.33. 1,675,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,972,326. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.73 and a 1-year high of C$5.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.17. The stock has a market cap of C$2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.75.

Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$256.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$240.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

