Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of dry bulk commodities. The company’s vessels consist of Ultramax, Kamsarmax and Capesize. It operates shipyards in Japan, China and Romania. Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is based in MONACO. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SALT. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Scorpio Bulkers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.86.

Shares of SALT opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $211.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.85. Scorpio Bulkers has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $51.30.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The shipping company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.93 million. Scorpio Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 109.97%. Analysts anticipate that Scorpio Bulkers will post -6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 83.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Scorpio Bulkers by 61.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Scorpio Bulkers by 63.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,554 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Scorpio Bulkers by 13.3% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,625 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Scorpio Bulkers by 40.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,123 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 17,175 shares in the last quarter. 27.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 58 vessels that consist of 55 owned and finance leased vessels, including 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 35 Ultramax vessels; five time chartered-in Kamsarmax vessels; and one Ultramax vessel.

